It’s early! Or, is it? Final score, 37-20 Cardinals win over the Rams. Arizona is now 4-0. Defense wins games in January and February. Vance Joseph’s players made a strong statement on an early Ocotber Sunday afternoon, holding the Rams to just 20 points and only 26 minutes of possession(Rams last TD was in garbage time). It’s easy in our biz to point out what happens on offense, but this team can go a long, long ways if the defense continues to show out like they did against the Rams. Outside of the offense having a poor first series of the game, Kyler and company ran away and hid.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO