Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Appears on injury report
The Buccaneers listed Godwin as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report with knee and ankle injuries, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. Tampa Bay provided no indication that Godwin was banged up coming out of Sunday's 45-17 win over the Dolphins, with the wideout playing 51 of 74 offensive snaps (69 percent) and recording seven catches for 70 yards on a team-high 11 targets. Assuming he upgrades to full participation in practice by Wednesday, he should approach Thursday's game against the Eagles without a designation.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0