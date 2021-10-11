Chris Moore: Reverts back to practice squad

Moore reverted back to the Texans' practice squad Monday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. With Danny Amendola (thigh) sidelined, Moore was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Patriots. He didn't disappoint as he totaled five catches for 109 yards -- both career-highs -- and one touchdown. The 28-year-old has already been elevated twice, so the Texans will need to sign him to a contract if they want him on the active roster for Week 6.