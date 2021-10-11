Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields suffered knee injury in Sunday’s win

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields just led his team to a second consecutive victory Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Anointed the starter for the remainder of the season over Andy Dalton ahead of the game, Fields played pretty good football. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 111 yards with his first NFL touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

While it was not an eye-opening performance from the Ohio State product, it was good enough to rely on a stingy defense as Chicago moved to 3-2 on the season.

One day later, and we’re hearing some information regarding an injury Justin Fields suffered in the first half of said game.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero , Fields suffered a hyper-extended left knee in the second quarter. It forced the rookie to miss just two plays. The report notes that Fields should be good to go next Sunday against the division-rival Green Bay Packers .

Any time we’re talking about a knee and an NFL player, there’s always some reason for caution. But it must be noted that said injury didn’t seem to slow Fields down any. In fact, Chicago went on a 16-play, 86-yard touchdown-scoring drive after he was injured.

Chicago Bears impressed by Justin Fields

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) makes a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As for Fields performance in his third career regular-season star, the Bears brass’ liked what it saw.

“Just in general, I felt like the wide receivers’ timing was good. Justin’s timing was good. He had protection. It’s just everything kind of clicked,” head coach Matt Nagy said after the game.

Chicago has a chance to make a statement at home against a Packers squad that has won four consecutive games. The hope here is that Fields is not limited.

