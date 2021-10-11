CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields suffered knee injury in Sunday’s win

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEjPS_0cO5ltaT00

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields just led his team to a second consecutive victory Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Anointed the starter for the remainder of the season over Andy Dalton ahead of the game, Fields played pretty good football. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 111 yards with his first NFL touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

While it was not an eye-opening performance from the Ohio State product, it was good enough to rely on a stingy defense as Chicago moved to 3-2 on the season.

One day later, and we’re hearing some information regarding an injury Justin Fields suffered in the first half of said game.

Related: NFL Rookie of the Year rankings

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero , Fields suffered a hyper-extended left knee in the second quarter. It forced the rookie to miss just two plays. The report notes that Fields should be good to go next Sunday against the division-rival Green Bay Packers .

Any time we’re talking about a knee and an NFL player, there’s always some reason for caution. But it must be noted that said injury didn’t seem to slow Fields down any. In fact, Chicago went on a 16-play, 86-yard touchdown-scoring drive after he was injured.

Chicago Bears impressed by Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ovey2_0cO5ltaT00
Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) makes a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As for Fields performance in his third career regular-season star, the Bears brass’ liked what it saw.

“Just in general, I felt like the wide receivers’ timing was good. Justin’s timing was good. He had protection. It’s just everything kind of clicked,” head coach Matt Nagy said after the game.

Chicago has a chance to make a statement at home against a Packers squad that has won four consecutive games. The hope here is that Fields is not limited.

Related: NFL Week 6 picks against the spread

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
247Sports

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy breaks down Justin Fields second start

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy knows the question has to be asked, but he is still not going to answer it. Justin Fields did not know he was going to start at quarterback on Sunday until Saturday night. So even though the Bears’ prized first-round pick bounced back in a big way and led Chicago to an important 24-14 win over Detroit, Nagy would not detail whether Fields would be the starter next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders or if they would go back to veteran Andy Dalton. Nagy has repeatedly said that Dalton is Chicago’s starter when he’s healthy.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: First Take suggests that Justin Fields should want out

First Take is one of the most popular sports debate shows on television. They do a fantastic job debating the hottest topics around sports. When the Chicago Bears come up, however, it seems to always be something negative. That is not a slight to First Take either because there are only negative things surrounding the Bears on a daily basis.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 2nd-career NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a ...
NFL
Herald & Review

Chicago Bears name Justin Fields the starting quarterback moving forward

Matt Nagy emphasized Andy Dalton will reclaim the starting job when he is healthy, but the Chicago Bears have reversed course. Justin Fields will be the quarterback moving forward for the organization. Nagy announced the decision Wednesday morning after the team’s walk-through in advance of the afternoon practice. Fields will...
NFL
Boston Globe

Bears to wait until Sunday to choose between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nfl Media#Green Bay Packers#The Las Vegas Raiders
USA Today

Bears defense, running attack back up Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As long as rookie quarterback Justin Fields is still learning on the fly, it never hurts the Chicago Bears to have someone else who can shoulder the burden. Fields threw for just 111 yards in Sunday’s 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears win, Justin Fields stays alive and all is well

Here’s a recipe for long-term success for the Bears: Play smothering defense, run the ball well, save Justin Fields’ life. Not necessarily in that order. Actually, not at all in that order. It might not be the most exciting approach, might not fulfill your deep desire to see the very...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears HUGE WIN vs Raiders: Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, Matt Nagy, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr

Chicago Bears rumors & news come after a HUGE WIN vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Fields managed the game with 111 yards passing and his first NFL passing TD to Jesper Horsted. Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams set the tone with a dominant rushing attack as Chicago ran for 143 yards on the day. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has instant reaction of Bears vs. Raiders on today’s Bears post game show. Chicago Bears Now brings you daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors, injury reports & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears highlights following their 20-9 win over the Raiders feature a fired up Matt Nagy and Sean Desai’s defense dominating.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy