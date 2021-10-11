CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More states observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day with or instead of Columbus Day

By Taylor Delandro, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSKJT_0cO5lktA00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Columbus Day celebrations in the United States — meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with discovering the New World — are almost as old as the nation itself.

However, since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day — a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans. Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has grown in popularity, either replacing or being celebrated along with Columbus Day in towns, cities, states and schools across the nation, according to the History Channel .

Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

According to the History Channel, as of 2021, the holiday is observed or honored by states including Virginia, Maine, New Mexico, Vermont, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan and Minnesota. In addition, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and South Dakota celebrate Native Americans’ Day. Hawaii celebrates Discoverers’ Day, and Alabama celebrates American Indian Heritage Day.

The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt made Columbus Day a federal holiday in 1937.

However, Columbus Day has long been a controversial holiday. Activists have argued that holidays, statues and other memorials to Columbus “sanitize his actions — which include the enslavement of Native Americans — while giving him credit for “discovering” a place where people already lived,” according to the History Channel.

Mexico and US working to build new security framework

President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

The day will be observed on Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico City says statue of Indigenous woman to replace Columbus

Mexico city will replace the statue of Christopher Columbus from its most iconic boulevard with one depicting an Indigenous woman called “The Young Woman of Amajac.”The decision to replace the statue on Reforma Avenue with “The Young Woman” was made on Tuesday by city’s governor Claudia Sheinbaum, who announced the news in a Twitter post in Spanish.The original statue of “The Young Woman” sits in Mexico City’s Anthropology Museum. It depicts a leading woman member of the Huastec people and is named after the village where she was found buried in a field.The statue was unearthed in January in the...
SOCIETY
culvercityobserver.com

Columbus Day -- Indigenous People's Day

"On September 28th, City Council moved forward on assigning the Landmarks Commission the responsibility of interpreting and contextualizing the City Hall murals, supported by an ad hoc Council committee consisting of Oscar De La Torre and Christine Parra. Their role is to advise the Landmarks Commission and to make recommendations, participating in the Commission discussions. De La Torre is interested in issues of racial injustice while Parra is interested in interpretation and education. The Arts Commission will also be involved." The City's landmark commission posted on 9/30 on Facebook.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Joe Biden
Wisconsin Examiner

How land acknowledgments for indigenous people sanitize history

Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations now call on employees to incorporate such statements not only at events but in email signatures, videos, syllabuses and so on. […] The post How land acknowledgments for indigenous people sanitize history appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KGET

Reparations Task Force ends 2-day meeting into effects of slavery, government on Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force wrapped up its two-day long meeting today and is looking into how slavery and government decisions have created a wealth gap between black and white Californian and will recommend possible remedies. “You call it reparations, I call it justice,” said Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition of Minorty Employees. California’s Reparations Task […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite

By Elisa J. Sobo, San Diego State University; and Michael Lambert and Valerie Lambert, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations […] The post Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

MIT grapples with early leader’s stance on Native Americans

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s. But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation’s reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Newsnation#Indigenous People S Day#Native Americans#The History Channel
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated.

For about 10 weeks, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards lay buried in a Baton Rouge cemetery. For Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, that was far too long. “I would go out there and I would try to walk out to the graveside, and I just couldn’t make myself get out of the car. I just hated it,” she recalled in a radio interview on Monday. “So I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home.”
LOUISIANA STATE
97 Rock

Governor Inslee ‘Massively Frustrated’ and ‘Angry’ with Idaho COVID Patients

Governor Inslee says he is extremely frustrated and has anxiety over the impact on Washington state hospitals due to the rising rates of people in Idaho not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He recently appeared on MSNBC and spoke with anchor Geoff Bennett to discuss what he wishes the Governor of Idaho would do to stop the flow of COVID-19 patients coming to Washington to 'clog up my hospitals."
IDAHO STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
461
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy