Projecting Bruins' opening night lineup after initial roster is announced

The Bruins announced their initial opening night roster on Monday afternoon. It includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

Curtis Lazar, one of the 14 forwards, will start the season on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury that has him listed as "week-to-week," which gets the Bruins down to the 23-man maximum.

The most notable takeaway is that Jack Studnicka is not on the roster and will start the season in Providence. That is not surprising, but Studnicka's impressive training camp and preseason certainly put him in the discussion to make the team out of the gate.

Karson Kuhlman is expected to start the season as the fourth-line right wing with Lazar out. Interestingly, Anton Blidh made the team as the extra forward for now, while Chris Wagner did not after clearing waivers over the weekend. Wagner will be heading to Providence.

John Moore, who also cleared waivers over the weekend, is on the initial roster, as the Bruins have chosen to stick with eight defensemen to start.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anton Blidh, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Karson Kuhlman, Curtis Lazar*, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith

Defenseman: Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman

*Injured Reserve

And here is how we would expect the opening night lineup to look:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Karson Kuhlman

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Clifton

Bruce Cassidy has not yet announced which goalie will start opening night, which is this Saturday at TD Garden against the Stars.