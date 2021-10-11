CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Projecting Bruins' opening night lineup after initial roster is announced

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqrWb_0cO5lj0R00

The Bruins announced their initial opening night roster on Monday afternoon. It includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

Curtis Lazar, one of the 14 forwards, will start the season on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury that has him listed as "week-to-week," which gets the Bruins down to the 23-man maximum.

The most notable takeaway is that Jack Studnicka is not on the roster and will start the season in Providence. That is not surprising, but Studnicka's impressive training camp and preseason certainly put him in the discussion to make the team out of the gate.

Karson Kuhlman is expected to start the season as the fourth-line right wing with Lazar out. Interestingly, Anton Blidh made the team as the extra forward for now, while Chris Wagner did not after clearing waivers over the weekend. Wagner will be heading to Providence.

John Moore, who also cleared waivers over the weekend, is on the initial roster, as the Bruins have chosen to stick with eight defensemen to start.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anton Blidh, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Karson Kuhlman, Curtis Lazar*, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith

Defenseman: Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman

*Injured Reserve

And here is how we would expect the opening night lineup to look:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Karson Kuhlman

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Clifton

Bruce Cassidy has not yet announced which goalie will start opening night, which is this Saturday at TD Garden against the Stars.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Send 14 To AHL As Opening Night Roster Starts Taking Shape

The Boston Bruins sent a bunch of players to AHL camp Wednesday, and now just five cuts remain. The team announced that they sent the following players down to the Providence Bruins, none of which are surprises:. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Matt Filipe, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cam Hughes, Joona Koppanen,...
NHL
FanSided

Two former Boston Bruins scored on NHL opening night

Although the Boston Bruins‘ season opener is annoyingly not until Saturday, October 16th, the NHL regular season began last night on October 12th. During it, there were two interesting matchups. The Pittsburgh Penguins visited the Tampa Bay Lightning and beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions 6-2. The Seattle Kraken then had their first ever regular season game against the NHL’s second youngest team, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kraken came back from a 3-0 deficit before losing 4-3 after Vegas scored a controversial kicking goal.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Reveal Initial Roster For 2021-22 NHL Season

It’s officially game week for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins will begin their season Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Boston general manager Don Sweeney on Monday announced the club’s initial roster for the 2021-22 NHL campaign. The full Bruins roster is below. Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anton...
HOCKEY
NHL

Cassidy: 'We Do Have to Make Some Decisions' on Opening Night Roster

BOSTON - Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said deliberations regarding the club's Opening Night roster were continuing Monday afternoon among the club's brass as the Black & Gold gear up for Game No. 1 on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Final rosters were due to the NHL...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Jack Studnicka
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Connor Clifton
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Curtis Lazar
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Chris Wagner
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Karson Kuhlman
Person
Nick Foligno
NHL

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game Against Flyers

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 30, the roster and schedule for the preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on September 30. Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Cam Hughes, Karson Kuhlman, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith and Jack Studnicka.
NHL
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are expected to put their horses through their first course against the Philadelphia Flyers. Leading Bruins players are dressing for their first preseason action when they face the Flyers on Thursday night at TD Garden. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Co. sat out Boston’s first two preseason games, as Bruins youngsters and newcomers carried Boston’s banner Sunday against the Washington Capitals and Tuesday against the New York Rangers. Thursday night also marks Boston’s preseason home opener, giving fans their first in-person look at how the squad is shaping up.
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 6, that the following players will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp:. Jack Ahcan, Samuel Asselin, Matt Filipe, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cam Hughes, Kyle Keyser, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, Zach Senyshyn, Oskar Steen and Nick Wolff.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
985thesportshub.com

Bruins announce roster for dress rehearsal preseason finale vs. Capitals

Wednesday’s preseason finale at TD Garden will come with a full NHL lineup iced by the Boston Bruins, and unofficially serve as the team’s dress rehearsal before an Oct. 16 Opening Night meeting with the Dallas Stars. Up front, the Bruins will roll with their usual superpower first line with...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Going With Potential Opening Night Roster Against Caps

The Boston Bruins will sport a roster very reminiscent of what their opening night roster should look like when they host the Washington Capitals at TD Garden in their final preseason game Wednesday night. Much like they did last Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers and then two days later against...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Announce Roster: Moore Stays, Wagner, Studnicka Cut

The Boston Bruins have announced their initial roster for the 2021-22 NHL regular season and a familiar face from the past three seasons did not make the cut. After being waived on Friday and then clearing on Saturday, veteran forward and Walpole, MA native Chris Wagner is likely headed to the AHL and the Providence Bruins. Veteran Bruins defenseman John Moore, who was also waived Friday and then cleared the following day did make the final cut as the Boston Bruins will carry eight defensemen to start the season.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Announce Roster, ‘Win It For Bergy’, Giordano

The Boston Bruins announced their season-opening roster on Monday and there were two notable names missing. Could Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman win the Calder Trophy?. Will Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron be one of the most influential figures in the NHL again?. That and more in the latest Boston...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
NHL

Capitals Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have announced the 23 players who will make up the team's roster for the season opener versus the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m., senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Fourteen forwards,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

New York Rangers Set Opening Night Roster

The New York Rangers have set their opening night roster at 23, and did so today by assigning Vitali Kravtsov, Morgan Barron, and Greg McKegg to Hartford. Before you freak out, there’s a good chance the assignment of Kravtsov is temporary. This makes a lot of sense, more so when...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy