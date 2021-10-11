Kadarius Toney on ejection, apology: 'That's not the example I want to set'

Kadarius Toney will likely only be fined by the league for the punch at Dallas cornerback Damontae Kazee that got him ejected Sunday, and Giants head coach Joe Judge said he will keep any team discipline Toney receives in house.

That said, Toney felt the need to apologize on social media Monday morning, as he did not get to speak to the media on Sunday night, and judge said “I like the way he responded.”

Toney doubled down on that when he finally did get to speak to the media Monday afternoon, saying he knows he will make mistakes but needs to set a better example.

“Joe and I Me and Joe talked, and that’s just a one-time thing. I made a mistake and I just have to learn from it,” Toney said. “I felt like I had to apologize to everyone, because as far as little kids who look up to me, that’s not the example I want to set. Everybody makes mistakes, but we have to be accountable for our emotions and actions. All I can do going forward is show who I am by my actions.”

Toney had a monster game, 10 catches for 189 yards, and said it felt “good to go out and execute at a high level” in Dallas. He wouldn’t go into specifics about the dust-up with Kazee, basically saying “check the tape,” but admits he should’ve handled it better.

“It’s a moral thing. I know right from wrong, and this isn’t boxing,” Toney said. “I have to take responsibility for what I did. I could’ve responded differently.”

And while the chance he won’t be suspended is good news, perhaps even better news is that Toney’s ankle, which he tweaked on a tremendous sideline catch early in the game, appears to be okay.

“I don’t think it’s anything significant, but we’ll see how it affects him this week,” Judge said. “He was going up and down a little bit with that ankle but he was fighting through it to get back in there. Tough kid.”

All Toney would add was this: “I’m good, just sticking to the plan as far as listening to the trainers, and coach can keep you updated.”

If he has his way, though, he’ll be good to go for the Giants on Sunday.

“It’s about your mentality and how you respond…I’m a dog, so if I feel like I can push through it, that’s what I’m going to do.”

