Ingham County, MI

Skubick: Ingham Health Officer says COVID ‘here to stay’

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “COVID is here to stay.”

That’s the unsettling word tonight from the chief health official in Ingham County who spoke to 6 News capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

While the rest of the nation is seeing a definite decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations, Michigan is an outlier with the average daily cases up significantly. Over 3,000 cases every day and 83% of hospital beds are filled by over 90% of patients who have not been vaccinated.

Fortunately, the death rate has flatlined at 2% for over half a year.

When the governor announced the first two COVID cases in the state in March of 2020, there was the expectation that eventually the virus would run out of gas and disappear, but now 79% of citizens believe COVID is here to stay.

The chief medical officer in Ingham county says they are right.

“COVID is going to become what we call endemic. We’re going to learn to live with COVID but at what level are we going to live with?” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The severity of COVID long-term will depend on shots in arms, and with 20% of the state refusing to get the shots that is not good news.

“If we get people vaccinated with enough shots, it will be a kind of seasonal thing and come and go and it will be around like like other viruses like H1N1. It won’t be devastating,” said Vail.

Needless to say, everyone is hoping she is right.

WLNS

WLNS

