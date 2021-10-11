CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you addicted to social media?

By Ya-Marie Sesay
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The average person spends more than two hours a day on social media. Last week Facebook, Instagram, and What’s app were down which forced users to take a break.

Most people know social media can be addicting, but how bad can it be? 6 news reporter Ya-Marie Sesay checked her time online for last week and averaged more than 4 hours a day. Our team decided to check in with students at Michigan State University to find out how much they spend on social media.
“On snapchat, I spend 4 hours and 38 minutes, and on Tik Tok, I spend an hour and 48 minutes,” said Bintou Njai, a student at MSU.

Njai’s numbers are only from today. So why do people stay on for so long?
“I think it’s hilarious, that’s why I stay on it,” said Kourtney Iman, also a student as MSU. “The chaos of social media just makes it more fun,” said Njai.


Gabe Necula student, Michigan state university
“Every time you refresh Twitter, new content just keeps coming and coming and it’s easy way to connect with online friends,” said Necula, an MSU student.

Anjana Susarla, Omura-Saxena professor of responsible artificial intelligence at MSU says social media companies are watching.
“They can use that information in an algorithmic manner to show you what they think interest you. So this combination of things it’s very addictive,” said Susarla.

But a lot of something isn’t always good.
“It’s very hard to separate our life from social media because everything you do you’re sharing it on social media,” said Susarla.

“It’s good for communicating with others, but at the same time it has a really negative effect on people’s mental health,” said Necula.

According to a study from Harvard Medical School, social media addiction can lead to anxiety, depression and can affect self-esteem. There are also good aspects like connecting with friends, keeping up with news, and helping people in need.


“You’ll see so much mobilization, people collecting funds and resources so there’s a lot of good things also that happen,” said Susarla.

Here are ways to reduce your social media time, take a break, avoid getting on your phone first thing in the morning, and even set a time limit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

