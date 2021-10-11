2 killed after small plane crashes into San Diego community

A plane crashed into a residential neighborhood of Santee in San Diego County Monday, according to eyewitnesses and county fire officials.

The plane, en route to Arizona from Montgomery Airfield in San Diego. reportedly encountered unspecified problems early in the flight. The pilot attempted to land at Gillespie Airfield, near Santana High School in Santee, when it crashed around noon.

Flames and plumes of smoke billowed from the crash scene near the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets.

At least two homes caught fire as a result.

As of 1:30 p.m., firefighters had extinguished both blazes, though both structures incurred significant damage. The entire roof and second floor of one home appeared to have caved in, and at least half of another.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has not yet disclosed if anyone was harmed in the incident. A spokesperson for the department told KNX that the Federal Aviation Authority was spearheading the investigation. It remains unclear how many passengers were aboard the aircraft when it crashed.

During a media brief, Justin Matsushita with the Santee Fire Department confirmed at least two people died and two people were taken to a hospital, CBS 8 reported .

The Red Cross created an evacuation center located at the Cameron Family YMCA on Riverwalk Drive for those who need to evacuate from their homes due to the crash, according to the San Diego Sheriff's County Department.

This is a developing story. Listen to KNX 1070 Newsradio.