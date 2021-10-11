CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Family of legally blind boy adopts blind cat, its mom, seeing-eye kitten

By Jason Takhtadjian, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AROZQ_0cO5lR4F00

SIOUX CITY, IA ( KCAU ) – A blind cat, its ailing mother and a seeing-eye kitten all have a new home after a 12-year-old legally blind boy and his family adopted them.

“Just melts your heart. I mean it’s just an amazing feeling to know that they get to come home with us,” said Paul Nestor, who is adopting the feline trio with his wife, Amy.

A purrfect trio: Kitten introduced to ‘seeing eye’ cat and blind feline in Iowa

Amy Nestor, whose family lives in Ohio and made an 800-mile trip to adopt the cats, said she saw the animals’ story in a magazine.

“I think it was like People Magazine picked it up. I just thought it was an incredible story, and after I read it, you know, I saw where you could adopt them, and I wondered if they’d been adopted. So, I said, you know what? I am just gonna; I’m going to apply,” said Amy Nestor. “I thought there’s no chance I’m going to be able to get these cats. A week later, I got a phone call, and I couldn’t believe it. I thought, really? Because I couldn’t stop thinking about them.”

How animal shelters protect black cats during the Halloween season

After Amy and Paul Nestor told their sons about the cats , the kids couldn’t wait for their parents to bring them home.

“We have one in college; we have a 14-year-old that’s in high school, and then we have a 12-year-old that’s in sixth grade,” Amy Nestor said. “And our 12-year-old, Joshua, is legally blind. He is absolutely thrilled. He loves animals. In fact, I think he’s going to do something with animals in his life. He is just bouncing-off-the-walls excited.”

“It was real special to tell him, because you always worry about your child fitting in, wherever he’s at, and to know that he’s not alone, and he can help this animal who’s completely blind,” Paul Nestor said.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center director said it was bittersweet finding out the cats would be leaving the center.

“They’ve been here about a month and a half, so we’ve all gotten attached to them, and we’re all going to be sad to see them go, but I know they’ve gone on to a forever happy home. So, that’s what makes it count,” said the center’s director, Cindy Rarrat.

The mother cat helped the blind cat before she was found to be unwell and had a tumor and all her teeth removed. Afterward, the kitten was introduced as the new seeing-eye cat.

“Oh my goodness. We’re gonna give these guys the best home, best life,” Amy Nestor said.

Local animal shelter rescues dogs from Ida

According to the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, applications to adopt the cats came from 20 different states.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
iheartcats.com

Abandoned Blind Cat Survived Euthanasia To Become The “Shelter’s Companion”

IHeartCats works closely with Greater Good Charities by donating part of each sale to their various charity efforts. One of these programs, Rescue Bank, works to donate quality dog food to shelters and animal rescues in need. Some organizations could not run without kind donations like this, so by supporting us you’re making happy endings like the ones below possible!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
US News and World Report

Pet Pig Who Turned Blind Eye to City Hall Gone to Sty in Sky

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Daisy Mae, a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig who once fought City Hall (and won), was knighted by the St. Paul Winter Carnival and even made the cover of National Geographic Magazine, has died. She was 15. “She struck fear in the eyes of many which is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Cats#Black Cats#Legally Blind#Animals#Kcau#People Magazine
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Halterman’s Eyes: Is She Really Blind?

1000-Lb. Sisters fans notice something has always been a little off with Amy Halterman’s eyes. Does she have some sort of medical condition? Is she able to see alright? What exactly is wrong with them? Fans of the TLC star have a whole wealth of questions regarding her eye health. Keep reading, and we’ll share everything we know about Amy Halterman’s eyes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Homeless mother arrested for leaving daughter with strangers in hospital says she was trying to give her new life

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with child abandonment after allegedly leaving her two-year-old daughter with two strangers at a hospital and not returning. Carolina Vizcarra, 33, was accused of leaving her two-year-old daughter with two strangers – one of whom happened to be an off-duty police officer – at Miami’s Mercy Hospital, saying she was going to use the restroom. Police say she did not return.Ms Vizcarra was arrested and later charged with one count of child abandonment, after detectives received a call saying a woman was looking for a baby girl. The caller provided a...
HOMELESS
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

2K+
Followers
608
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy