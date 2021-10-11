CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater launches largest cleanup in city's history

By Sarah Hollenbeck
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
More than 1,300 people are taking part in the largest community-wide clean-up in Clearwater’s history October 11-16.

It’s part of the Big Cleanup Clearwater with smaller groups cleaning up Monday through Friday and a large community-wide cleanup on Saturday.

Employees at the Couryard by Marriott Clearwater Beach Marina are taking part in the volunteer efforts. They’re currently putting the final touches on the newest hotel on the beach to open in just a few weeks, but Monday they took time to work on an entirely different mission: Cleaning up the streets and waterways on clearwater beach.

Employee Jamie Thornal says the decision to take part was an easy one. “You want to take pride in where you live,” she explained.

More than 50 business, neighborhood, school, church and community groups are doing their part to make Clearwater shine by hosting cleanups at 46 spots around Clearwater and Clearwater Beach.

City leaders tell ABC Action News the response has been overwhelming, and they believe the pandemic is encouraging more people to want to do something good. So many people signed up, that city leaders are now capping the number of volunteers, but they’re in the works of organizing future big cleanups.

Jeff Lidinsky, the GM of the new Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater Beach Marina says they’re honored to do their part. “This is not just where we work and live, but it’s our community and an extension of our family, so we wanted to get involved in any way we could,” he said.

