Museum of Failure's set to open at Mall of America this fall

The Museum of Failure , an exhibit dedicated to products that didn't do well on shelves, will be visiting the Mall of America. The showcase will display 150 different products and services that consumers did not like.

In a press release, the museum shared that it's about "Embracing failure and taking meaningful risks paves the way for real innovation and progress," the Star Tribune reported.

With products from some of the biggest brand names like Coke, Colgate, and Google, the exhibit will be on display at the MOA for November.

Having traveled around the world, the Museum of Failures debuted in Sweden before traveling to Los Angeles, Shanghai, and more.

After its month-long stay in the states, the show will be taken to Taiwan from Dec. 25 to mid-March.

Among the failures shown, museum-goers will get to be reminded, or informed based on when they were born, of New Coke, Google Glass, the DeLorean, and the Rejuvenique — a mask made to rejuvenate beauty with electricity.