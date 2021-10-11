CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County deputies rescue fawn caught in fence

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnZRb_0cO5lJFf00

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is giving props to its own after deputies helped saved a fawn in Crestview.

According to a Facebook post, Okaloosa County deputies helped save a fawn stuck in a fence off Phil Tyner Road on Monday.

Escambia County Sheriff’s looking for suspect possibly involved in armed robbery

“Deputy Josh Hamilton was able to remove a piece of the fence and the fawn rested for a minute,” the Facebook post reads. “Then, it got up and ran into the woods to find Mom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5Wo8_0cO5lJFf00
Courtesy of OCSO

The OCSO says the fawn was scraped up from trying to break free, but the young deer didn’t appear to have any major injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian struck on I-10, says Florida Highway Patrol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in Escambia County Thursday morning at about 6:45. The pedestrian was struck after crossing a concrete barrier and running into the left side of the car, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama

UPDATE 10/14/2021 11:22 a.m. – The suspect who allegedly shot a Muscogee County Deputy is in custody following an incident Thursday morning. The deputy is listed as being in stable condition. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, police responded to the area of Sandfort Road and Post Ridge Apartment after reports of […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Crestview, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Lifestyle
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Crestview, FL
Escambia County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Crestview, FL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian killed on I-65, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on I-65 in Mobile on Thursday. The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.  Traffic Homicide Investigators concluded that the man was walking along the yellow line of the left […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Capital murder suspect charged with attempted murder in attack on another inmate

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man being held in the Russell County Jail is being charged with attempted murder following the assault of another inmate in the jail earlier this week. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12. 2021, Montracious Devon Harris was arrested on an Attempter Murder charge in regards […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hamilton
WKRG News 5

Police searching for 3 teens from Alabama Boys and Girls Ranch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for three juveniles from the Boys and Girls Ranch campus in Camphill, Ala. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, Sarah Jane Bertucco and Johnny Eugene Johnson avoided boarding a school bus at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Instead, they were observed getting […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect involved in Foley officer-involved shooting released from hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot by Foley police on Sept. 11 has been released from the hospital. Waldauer was shot outside of the city’s public works department after he swung a knife and became combative with officers. 32-year-old John Waldhauer is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and attempting to elude. He is currently […]
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fawn#Escambia County Sheriff#Ocso
WKRG News 5

Body found in car parked at Springhill Medical Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man’s body was found in a car parked at Springhill Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the hospital at about 3 p.m. and found the man deceased in a vehicle. Police say the man died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. WKRG News […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

12-year-old boy shot in Dothan drive-by

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a seemingly normal Friday evening on Alexander Drive in Dothan, then a drive-by shooting interrupted that calm as someone fired shots on a group of children playing outside. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the thigh, according to the boy’s mentor, Nathan Patterson. He’s seen this boy grow up […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Elberta man sentenced to 15 years on drug, firearms charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for possession withintent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearmin relation to a drug trafficking felony. According to court documents, Patrick Earl Pool, 38, was first arrested in January 2020 in Elberta by […]
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

2K+
Followers
774
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy