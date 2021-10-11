CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Rocks An All Bling Out Look During Pre-Birthday Date Night With Offset

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

Source: MEGA / Getty

On Sunday night, Cardi B stepped out with her husband Offset in celebration of her 29th birthday.

After giving birth to their second child in early September, Cardi showed off her post-baby figure by rocking glitzy purple leggings covered in silver sparkles and a darker plum-colored purple Chanel top during her evening outing with the Migos rapper on Oct. 10.

Her bling that night included a $400,000 160-carat chain necklace that features a statement piece large diamond Playboy pendant and chain bracelets to match on each wrist. According to reporting by The Blast , the stunning piece of jewelry on Cardi’s neck was crafted by celebrity jeweler Elliot Elliante and constructed with VS1 diamonds and 750 grams of 14-karat gold.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Calls Out Critics Of The Trend Of Black Women Rappers Owning Birkin Bags: ‘Y’all Don’t Do This To These White Celebrities'”

As detailed by the Daily Mail , the “WAP” rapper additionally “sported 14 diamond bracelets, including one worth $20K, two worth $16K and the others each worth $10K.” To round out the look, Cardi donned silver heels and small rectangle-framed eyeglasses.

In addition to hanging out at a popular spot for celebs called Giorgio Baldi, the couple had dinner on Sunday night in Santa Monica.

Cardi, whose birthday falls on Oct. 11, recently returned to the USA after slaying Paris Fashion Week with Offset.

In a post from back in August, the “Up” rapper shared a few photos and videos of herself showing off her insanely icy jewelry collection.

“I was a regular girl. I was a regular girl that wore earrings from the f*cking discount store, you know what I’m saying? The beauty supply, f*cking H&M jewelry, freaking Forever21 jewelerly — that I still get — until I started f*cking around with that god da*n Offset ,” Cardi explained, showcasing some other her most blingy pieces. “Now look at me.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Mind The Business That Pays You: Cardi B Claps Back At A Fan Who Said Offset Isn’t Earning His Keep”

Shout out to Cardi — happy birthday!

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Makes History At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards As The First Female Artist To Win ‘Best Hip Hop Video’ Twice”

MadameNoire

ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

