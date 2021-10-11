CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Albany medical device startup raises $1.5M for clinical trials

By Justin Dawes
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The medical device startup ReVivo Medical said Monday that it has raised $2 million over the past year. That includes $550,000 announced in January. This round of funding allows the company to complete 50 surgical procedures as part of a clinical trial for its flagship products. The company’s two titanium...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Albany Business Review

Premium Mortgage Corporation Sees Growth in Their Neighborhood Vitality Program

The New York State-based mortgage lender, Premium Mortgage Corporation, launched their Neighborhood Vitality Program in March of 2021 to help cultivate homeownership in majority minority target areas across the state. Since its inception earlier this year, the growth has been significant. As compared to the loans closed in these targeted areas between January and September of 2020, the company has seen a 38% increase year-over-year in units closed and a 48% increase in originated funds closed between that same timeframe in 2021. Initially, the Neighborhood Vitality program was established with a special financing fund of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically underserved communities. The company is poised to surpass this goal and are now funding additional grants up to $2 million. A commitment Mike Donoghue, Premium Mortgage Corporation’s President, believes is crucial. “We did not just want to throw money at the problem – that is easy – anyone can do that. We wanted to find a way to get the money into the hands of those that need it and can use it to enrich their neighborhoods.” These monies continue to be advertised and dispersed through Premium Mortgage Corporation’s unique proprietary software that identifies properties in underserved communities for which the incentive is available, and promotes the incentive to real estate agents and consumers in a manner that encourages the purchase of real estate in these targeted areas. “I am proud to work with a group of people who are both innovative and community centric,” said Donoghue. “We are utilizing the latest technologies to benefit our communities and address problems whose roots date back to their very beginnings.” Premium Mortgage Corporation has been connecting with various community-focused organizations and offering educational opportunities on the Neighborhood Vitality program. The company hopes to be an example for other banks and mortgage lenders, illustrating the importance of achieving homeownership for families in the communities they serve. About Premium Mortgage Corporation Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Premium Mortgage Corporation serves residential real estate markets across upstate New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, and Nebraska. Since opening in 1999, the company has grown to over 200 employees and attributes its success to matching mortgage financing to individual clients' needs, while also giving excellent customer service to real estate agents in the community. For ongoing mortgage news, please visit: www.premiummortgage.com and follow Premium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Business
State
Massachusetts State
Albany Business Review

Highest Paid State, Nonprofit and Public Company Executives

The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was taken from the most recent available IRS From 990 filings for nonprofit organizations — typically for fiscal year 2019 or 2019-20 — and proxy statements from public companies based in the region and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Only top leaders and people with C-suite titles were considered for The List. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Medical Device#Clinical Trial#Albany Medical Center#Revivo Medical#The Cleveland Clinic#Plug Power#Intrinsic Therapeutics
Albany Business Review

Michael DiNapoli honored by the NYS Society of Opticians as the Contact Lens Specialist of the Year

Michael DiNapoli, owner of DiNapoli Opticians, has been honored by the New York State Society of Opticians as the Contact Lens Specialist of the Year in the State of New York. Mike has earned this award due to his work over forty years with designing and fitting specialty and hard to fit contact lenses to thousands of patients. Included are hundreds of patients who have been told that they cannot wear contact lenses due to a corneal condition have been successfully fitted with scleral lenses by Mike DiNapoli. Scleral lenses are specifically designed for therapeutic corneal conditions such as keratoconus, irregular corneas, corneal ectasia, and certain post-operative conditions. Since 1940 and three generations, DiNapoli Opticians has provided exceptional family vision care to the Capital Region. DiNapoli has four locations in the Capital Region : Stuyvesant Plaza , Delmar, Latham, and Clifton Park. The New York State Society of Opticians, Inc. (NYSSO), is a professional association formed in 1936 to provide New York State Licensed Ophthalmic Dispensers a means of effective communication and education. Approximately 1,200 New York State Licensed Ophthalmic Dispensers benefit from membership in NYSSO.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
890
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany

Comments / 0

Community Policy