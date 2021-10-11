Sophomore standout among Big 22 Contenders for Week Eight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Nine of the high school football season and that means just two more games for players to make their bid for The WKBN Big 22.

Watch the video above to see the contenders that caught our attention last Friday night.

South Range senior Dylan Dominguez rushed for 185 yards, had over 70 yards receiving and scored four times against Jefferson last Friday night.

Lowellville got another big game from quarterback Vinny Ballone. The Rockets’ junior threw for 261 yards, rushed for 94 and accounted for four touchdowns in their big win over McDonald.

Niles sophomore running back Antuan Gardner ran wild against Struthers. He rushed for 219 yards and scored all three touchdowns for the Red Dragons on Friday.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth. The Steelers tailback put on a show against Wilmington. He rushed for a staggering 232 yards and scored three times in their 54-0 win in our WKBN Game of the Week.

