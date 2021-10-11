CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stop linking Kristin Cavallari to Chase Rice: 'I'm currently not dating anyone'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Yhl_0cO5kjky00
Kristin Cavallari has apparently been dating country singer Chase Rice for a little more than a month. Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Kristin Cavallari hasn't been able to casually date without rampant public speculation since before she first debuted on MTV's Laguna Beach as a high school teenager.

The reality television star and Uncommon James founder knows this, and so she opened up her Instagram for questions on Sunday, as relayed by People.

"In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating]," Cavallari, 34, responded to one fan. "No one serious, though—I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."

"I promise when I'm with someone that's worth talking about, I'll be the first to post a photo," she noted separately.

This comes after People and E! News reported on Aug. 31 that Cavallari was dating country singer Chase Rice.

"They've been seeing each other a little over a month," an unnamed insider shared. "They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together."

Cavallari had been married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler before announcing their split in April 2020:

The ex-couple starred together for three seasons on E! reality series Very Cavallari, which focused on Cavallari running her Uncommon James business and Cutler adjusting to post-football life in Nashville. They chose not to film their three children—sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 5.

Cutler was most recently romantically linked to actress and country singer Jana Kramer before reportedly realizing "they're better off as friends."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New local COVID regulations to affect Seahawks' home games

The Seattle Seahawks are next slated to play at home October 25 against the New Orleans Saints. They’ll then take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Pacific Northwest the following week. After that, things will change for fans attending Seahawks games at Lumen Field in Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee...
NFL
Yardbarker

LiAngelo Ball gets big news about NBA future

LiAngelo Ball has finally gotten the call that he has been waiting for. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Charlotte Hornets have signed Ball to a non-guaranteed contract, adding that Ball will play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The 22-year-old was about to enter the G League Draft, but signing him outright instead will allow the Hornets to acquire Ball’s rights.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: ‘He Is Mentally Strong’ – Mauricio Pochettino Provides an Update on Sergio Ramos

This week, a report revealed that Sergio Ramos aims to make his debut with Paris Saint-Germain in arguably the marquee matchup in French football, Le Classique. The 35-year-old has dealt with a calf injury, but it seems as though he’s ready to drop in a heated match versus Olympique de Marseille. Ahead of the game against Angers SCO, manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media at his press conference providing an update on the status of Ramos.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Chase Rice
imdb.com

Why Jay Cutler "Broke It Off" With Jana Kramer After Brief Romance

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer had fun while it lasted. But a source tells E! News that the former pro football player and the actress are no longer dating. The insider says Jay recently "broke it off" with Jana after going out a few times. This was one of Jay's first forays into the dating world since splitting from Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari in 2020. The duo was married for nearly seven years and share three children together. According to the source, Jay started courting Jana, who recently separated from Mike Caussin, "to get under Kristin's skin." But, the insider claims, "it didn't work, so he broke it off. They went out all over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jana Kramer Reveals Awkward Detail About Her and Jay Cutler's Nashville Date

Jana Kramer spilled the tea on her date with Jay Cutler that made headlines earlier this month. After she and Cutler were photographed together at the opening of the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar on Sept. 8, the One Tree Hill alum is opening up about the night, revealing a "messed up" and awkward detail: her ex-husband Mike Caussin was also there.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Is Filming a New TV Show: Details

The rest is still unwritten. Kristin Cavallari is filming a new reality show, she revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, September 29. “It was only a matter of time,” the Uncommon James designer, 34, wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of her and best friend Justin Anderson, adding a video camera emoji. She also took to her Story to add photos of cameramen.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Reality Tv#Mtv#Uncommon James#Kristincavallari
US Magazine

We Fell in Love With Kristin Cavallari’s Romper — And Found 1 Just Like It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever put yourself on a clothing no-buy? It’s when you set a rule for yourself like, “Okay, that’s it, I’m not going to by myself any more clothing for at least this amount of time.” We’ll set that type of challenge for ourselves here and there, especially if we just did a huge wardrobe haul or if we have some expensive events coming up. But rules are meant to be broken.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Kristin Cavallari Gives Big Relationship Status Update After Chase Rice Romance Reports

Kristin Cavallari has given her fans a big relationship status update, following reports that she had a brief romance with country music star Chase Rice. According to PEOPLE, the Laguna Beach alum took to Instagram over the weekend and answered some questions from her fans and followers. At one point, someone asked if she was currently dating, to which Cavallari replied, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I've just been having fun." The Uncommon James founder then added, "I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Kristin Cavallari's relationship with super-hot country music star over already, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2021, starting with this former reality TV star… Over already? During an Oct. 10 Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, Kristin Cavallari — who was linked to country music star Chase Rice just last month — insisted that she's single. "In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating]. No one serious though — I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone," she wrote, indicating that she and Chase have gone their separate ways. She told another fan that she knows she'll get married again someday, though she's in "no rush whatsoever" to get back out there. "I'm really enjoying being alone right now. I've done the work I've needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet," she wrote.
MUSIC
KXLY

Kristin Cavallari wanted to ‘set the record straight’ about her love life

Kristin Cavallari was determined to “set the record straight” with her recent Instagram post about her love life. The 34-year-old TV star took to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month to confirm that she’s single, amid rumors linking her to singer Chase Rice, and Kristin wanted to let her fans know that she’s simply “too busy with her business and her kids” for the moment.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Finally Bring Their Love to the Red Carpet

Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark finally got their red carpet moment. On Friday, Sept. 17, the Bachelorette couple stepped out for a date night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, they made their official red carpet debut, almost nine months after getting engaged on the show's season 16 finale in December. The episode aired nine months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy