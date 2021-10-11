Stop linking Kristin Cavallari to Chase Rice: 'I'm currently not dating anyone'

Kristin Cavallari has apparently been dating country singer Chase Rice for a little more than a month. Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Kristin Cavallari hasn't been able to casually date without rampant public speculation since before she first debuted on MTV's Laguna Beach as a high school teenager.

The reality television star and Uncommon James founder knows this, and so she opened up her Instagram for questions on Sunday, as relayed by People.

"In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating]," Cavallari, 34, responded to one fan. "No one serious, though—I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."

"I promise when I'm with someone that's worth talking about, I'll be the first to post a photo," she noted separately.

This comes after People and E! News reported on Aug. 31 that Cavallari was dating country singer Chase Rice.

"They've been seeing each other a little over a month," an unnamed insider shared. "They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together."

Cavallari had been married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler before announcing their split in April 2020:

The ex-couple starred together for three seasons on E! reality series Very Cavallari, which focused on Cavallari running her Uncommon James business and Cutler adjusting to post-football life in Nashville. They chose not to film their three children—sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 5.

Cutler was most recently romantically linked to actress and country singer Jana Kramer before reportedly realizing "they're better off as friends."