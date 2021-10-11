Marion Cecil Tennyson, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Marion is survived by her seven children, Joe Mike Tennyson (Kim Newton), Carolyn Berger (Tom), Rosella Nicolet (Buddy), Barbara Lacey (Bill), Kelly Goldsborough (Chris), Francis Tennyson (Lisa), and Patrick Tennyson (Ellie). She had 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Rose Dement (Stewart) of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lee Lee Massey, as well as her husband, Jim Tom Tennyson. Marion and Jim Tom shared 67 wonderful years together, and are now reunited in heaven.