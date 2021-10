SUDBURY – Steven Lane Richardson, MD of Sudbury passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 following a brief illness, he was 65. Son of the late Glenda (Stutts) and Donald Richardson. Beloved husband of Felice Pomeranz of Sudbury. Loving father of Laine O’Donnell and her husband Lucas of Cleveland, OH. Proud grandfather of Claire, Graham, and Rose O’Donnell all of Cleveland, OH. Brother of the late Susan Alley.

