We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Type of Home: One-bedroom apartment with a separate loft. Lawyer-turned-communications professional Nicole Cueto says her home is reflection of all the things she loves. “I’m inspired by so many things including my global travels, love of all things of the past, and my Hispanic heritage,” says Nicole, who is a Director at Bevel PR and The Cuban Carrie on Instagram. Originally from Miami, with a stint living in D.C., she’s called New York City home for seven years, and has been renting this one-bedroom apartment for a year in New York’s West Village.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO