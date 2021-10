James (Jim) Carlyle Browne Sr, of Lexington Park, passed away on October 1st at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland after a tough battle with Covid-19. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 PM to 1:30PM on Saturday October 9th at the Callaway Baptist Church where a celebration of life will be held at 1:30PM. Pastor Dan Moore will be officiating.