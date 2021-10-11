CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis Best Bets for October 11

By Kenny Ducey
nbcsportsedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The action at Indian Wells is really heating up, and on Monday...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cameron Norrie into Indian Wells last 16 with Roberto Bautista Agut victory

Cameron Norrie continued his excellent run of form as he sunk Roberto Bautista Agut to book his place in the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells The British number two came on strong in the final set to triumph 6-4 5-7 6-3 and book a meeting with American Tommy Paul.Norrie’s win came just hours after compatriot Dan Evans collapsed to a 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman.Norrie’s win extended his strong hard-court run which also saw him reach the final in San Diego earlier this month, beating Evans along the way.And it heaped further misery...
SPORTS
Maryland Daily Record

Venus Williams Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: 4 (Serena Williams, Yetunde Price, Dylan Starr Williams, Lyndrea Price, Isha Price, Richard Williams III) Venus Williams is a famous American professional Tennis Player who fought for equality for women tennis players and made sure that they are given equal prize money as men players. Venus was ranked No.1 World player for 19 weeks. She has won numerous prizes, including 4 Olympic Gold Medals. She has her own interior designing firm and clothing brand named EleVen.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Maria Sharapova fuels Leylah Fernandez to ‘bounce back’

U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez has taken a few pointers from the legendary Maria Sharapova and is already looking forward to getting back to her winning ways. Fil-Canadian tennis prodigy Leylah Fernandez, who lost to Emma Raducanu at the recent U.S. Open, crossed paths with five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova on Tuesday at the annual Met Gala in New York.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Leylah Fernandez: I always wanted to do something special on court

World No. 28 Leylah Fernandez admitted she always dreamed of doing something special on the court. Fernandez, 19, drew lots of positive attention this past US Open after making the final at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez's run to the US Open title included shock wins over Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
nbcsportsedge.com

DWCS Week 6: Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV – Another week, another Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) card...
UFC
khqa.com

Bally Bet: Monday Misses for October 4th

With 1:59 left in the game and up 7, the Oregon Ducks were feeling pretty confident. A great punt and two consecutive false start penalties had pinned their opponents, the Stanford Cardinal, to their own 4-yard line. Math was solidly on the Ducks' side as they were a 99.9% favorite to win the game at this point. Two major defensive penalties guided Stanford all the way to the Oregon 4-yard line. Stanford was down to their last shot when Oregon committed another costly penalty that ended up allowing Stanford to push the game into overtime. The Ducks won the coin toss and elected to play defense first. Stanford scored a TD but the #3-ranked team in the nation couldn't manage the same and lost the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
draperjournal.com

Locals to compete in national tennis championship this October

Draper’s Jeff Easton and Benji Rideout were part of the Utah Men’s 4.5 tennis team who won the Intermountain Sectionals in Denver, Colorado defeating Nevada 2-2— being declared the winner having won an extra set—Idaho 4-0 and Colorado 3-1. The squad went 5-3 in winning the Men’s 40-plus tennis league this summer to qualify for sectionals. They now move on to the National Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona Oct. 15-17 where they will compete against 15 other divisional champions. (Pictured, from left to right: Jason Nielsen, Danny Owen, Kyle Kugler, Jon Penman, Rod Horton, Brian Kasteler, Jason Hardin, Parker Enloe, Kris Rosander, Eric Enloe and Brian Hardin) Also on the squad are David Archer, Martez Banks, Riley Booker, Lun Dai, Jeremy Harman, Peter Matus, Ryan Peterson and Kris Rosander. (Photo courtesy Jon Penman)
DRAPER, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
khqa.com

Bally Bet: Friday Favorites for October 1

Notre Dame is a 1.5 point underdog at home vs Cincinnati. Majority of the action we have seen thus far is on both ND moneyline (+100) and ND spread, as well. Arkansas is a massive underdog as they travel to Georgia. The spread is 18 points and the O/U is 49.5.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Bets for Tuesday, October 12

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!. The 2021-2022 National Hockey League season begins Tuesday night, as the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

DON'T MISS: NBA Season Betting Preview Show

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Corey Parson hosts Bet the Edge: Basketball Futures, which breaks down the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#U S Open#Nbc Sports#Indian#Rba#Spaniartd
nbcsportsedge.com

BETTING HITS AND MISSES: Fury vs Wilder 3, UFC

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Another action-packed weekend of combat sports is in the books as we...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andy Murray explains why he’ll skip Davis Cup after Indian Wells defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has revealed he plans to skip the Davis Cup Finals following his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells.The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by the current world number three on Tuesday night.He now looks set to miss the Davis Cup as he does not feel he has the form to warrant being selected for the Great Britain team.Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, he said: “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically. The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the...
SPORTS
nbcsportsedge.com

Yahoo Golf Talk: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

This week's CJ CUP @ SUMMIT is being hosted by a new course. One that we've never seen in competition. Without any course history to lean on, how do we find any standout value plays for DFS? I think the two most obvious routes is to look at some course-fit stats or look through a closer lens and dive into the recent stats. See who is playing well over the last few months.
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Salary Draft Prices & Custom Points Leagues

When auction drafts go poorly, you can destroy your chances of winning a league before it even begins. Damian Lillard cost you $65 and getting him felt great. With just $135 left for 12 more roster spots, however, you watched helplessly as player after player went below market value in the mid-tier range. Anthony Edwards for $19? You should have had him. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for $30? Highway robbery. And that final roster spot you spent $6 to fill? That was Jakob Poeltl. You drafted him because you desperately needed another center, and you only spent $6 because you miscalculated and had too much cash at the end of the draft.
BASKETBALL
nbcsportsedge.com

Picks and Tips: Xander Schauffele tops loaded Las Vegas field

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. For the second year in a row, the PGA Tour heads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy