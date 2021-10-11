Tennis Best Bets for October 11

With 1:59 left in the game and up 7, the Oregon Ducks were feeling pretty confident. A great punt and two consecutive false start penalties had pinned their opponents, the Stanford Cardinal, to their own 4-yard line. Math was solidly on the Ducks' side as they were a 99.9% favorite to win the game at this point. Two major defensive penalties guided Stanford all the way to the Oregon 4-yard line. Stanford was down to their last shot when Oregon committed another costly penalty that ended up allowing Stanford to push the game into overtime. The Ducks won the coin toss and elected to play defense first. Stanford scored a TD but the #3-ranked team in the nation couldn't manage the same and lost the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO