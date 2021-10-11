Charles Joseph Wood, (Bob), 83, of Abell, MD, passed away on September 29, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 28, 1938 in Morganza, MD, he was the son of the late Catherine Migonette Russell Wood and the late Johnson Bartholomew Wood, Sr. Bob was the loving husband of Mary Margaret Owens Wood, whom he married on August 3, 1963 in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, and who preceded him in death on October 15, 2010. He is survived by his son Robert J. “Bobby” Wood (Patty) of Leonardtown, MD, daughter Laurie A. Muir (Mark) of Bushwood, MD, brother Richard E. Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, son-in-law Steven J. “Steve” Bailey, Sr., as well as seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine F. “Cathy” Bailey, his siblings Mary Margaret “Doots” Tarleton, Catherine “Kitty” E. Clarke, Francis G. “Clinker” Wood, Barbara Anne Wathen, and Johnson B. “Snookums” Wood, Jr.