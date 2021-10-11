CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

Charles Joseph Wood, (Bob)

By TBN(Staff)
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Joseph Wood, (Bob), 83, of Abell, MD, passed away on September 29, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 28, 1938 in Morganza, MD, he was the son of the late Catherine Migonette Russell Wood and the late Johnson Bartholomew Wood, Sr. Bob was the loving husband of Mary Margaret Owens Wood, whom he married on August 3, 1963 in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, and who preceded him in death on October 15, 2010. He is survived by his son Robert J. “Bobby” Wood (Patty) of Leonardtown, MD, daughter Laurie A. Muir (Mark) of Bushwood, MD, brother Richard E. Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, son-in-law Steven J. “Steve” Bailey, Sr., as well as seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine F. “Cathy” Bailey, his siblings Mary Margaret “Doots” Tarleton, Catherine “Kitty” E. Clarke, Francis G. “Clinker” Wood, Barbara Anne Wathen, and Johnson B. “Snookums” Wood, Jr.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
City
Mechanicsville, MD
City
Abell, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Obituaries
City
Avenue, MD
City
Bushwood, MD
City
Morganza, MD
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md
The Hill

Two conservatives resign from Biden's Supreme Court commission

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas , and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy