Sharon Annette Bond, 52, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of PG County, passed away on October 3, 2021 at her home. Born on March 28, 1969 in Cheverly, MD, she was the daughter of the late Linda Lee Zegowitz and the late Edward Milton Hogge, Sr. She was the loving wife of Richard Bond, Sr., whom she married on August 24, 1991, and who preceded her in death on November 29, 2004. Sharon is survived by her children Nicholas Bond of Great Mills, MD, James Bond of Great Mills, MD, Amber Bond of Great Mills, MD, and Linda Bond of King George, VA, her siblings Tammy Carr of Mechanicsville, MD, Edward Hogge, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, as well as her grandchildren Garry Morris, Jr., Riley Owens, Abigail Bond, Connor Morris, Ava Owens, and Clayton Owens. She was preceded in death by her sister Christina LamPhere.