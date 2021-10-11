James Lee Dufour, Sr., (Pappy), 71, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on September 28, 2021. Born on January 25, 1950 in Laurel, MD, he was the son of the late Doris May Engles and the late Raymond Wilfred Dufour. James is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Marllett, children Penny Lynn Alvey of Lexington Park, MD, James Lee Dufour, Jr. (Sara) of Vienna, VA, Brandy Marie Dufour of Lexington Park, siblings Raymond G. Dufour (Karen) of Louisiana, Michael L. Dufour (Liz) of Mechanicsville, MD, Russell Dufour of Lexington Park, MD, Barbara Dufour of Lexington Park, MD, and Glenda Espina of Lexington Park, MD, grandchildren Mark Andrew Alvey of Lexington Park, MD, Kristina May Alvey of Lexington Park, MD, Jasmine Perri Miles of Lexington Park, MD, and James Russell Dufour of Vienna, VA, as well as seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends and family. He was preceded in death by his siblings Billy Dufour, Ernest Dufour, and Ronald Dufour.