CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington Park, MD

James Lee Dufour, Sr., (Pappy)

By TBN(Staff)
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Lee Dufour, Sr., (Pappy), 71, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on September 28, 2021. Born on January 25, 1950 in Laurel, MD, he was the son of the late Doris May Engles and the late Raymond Wilfred Dufour. James is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Marllett, children Penny Lynn Alvey of Lexington Park, MD, James Lee Dufour, Jr. (Sara) of Vienna, VA, Brandy Marie Dufour of Lexington Park, siblings Raymond G. Dufour (Karen) of Louisiana, Michael L. Dufour (Liz) of Mechanicsville, MD, Russell Dufour of Lexington Park, MD, Barbara Dufour of Lexington Park, MD, and Glenda Espina of Lexington Park, MD, grandchildren Mark Andrew Alvey of Lexington Park, MD, Kristina May Alvey of Lexington Park, MD, Jasmine Perri Miles of Lexington Park, MD, and James Russell Dufour of Vienna, VA, as well as seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends and family. He was preceded in death by his siblings Billy Dufour, Ernest Dufour, and Ronald Dufour.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
City
Mechanicsville, MD
State
Louisiana State
City
Lexington Park, MD
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Engles
The Hill

Two conservatives resign from Biden's Supreme Court commission

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas , and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy