BARRY COUNTY, Mich — Human remains buried in a shallow grave were found Wednesday at an address in Hastings Township, police say. According to a release, the remains are believed to be that of 17-year-old Lane Roslund. He was last seen at Tyden Park in Hastings on Saturday, Sept. 11. An autopsy will take place to determine the manner of death and to confirm the identity of the body.

HASTINGS, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO