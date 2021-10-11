CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most searched ‘spooky’ series in Massachusetts

By WWLP Digital First
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – Looking for something spooky to watch this fall? The most searched show in Massachusetts the past 12 months was The Handmaid’s Tale.

The information was provided from CenturyLinkQuote who compiled a list of 50 most popular spooky shows based on data from Ranker, ScreenRant, and IGN. Of the 50 shows, the list was condensed to 11 top searched shows and Google Trends was used to configured each state.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian series set in a totalitarian society, Gilead. The extreme-fundamentalist regime treats women as property and in a world where birth rates are plummeting, women are being forced into sexual servitude. The story follows June, renamed Offred who is determined to survive the world she is in, and find her daughter that was taken from her.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

