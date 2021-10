Click here to read the full article. Apartments at 990 Fifth Avenue don’t come up for sale very often. Indeed, the last time an apartment in the building changed hands was nearly nine years ago. That’s because the building, designed by Rosario Candela in 1927, contains just six units: five duplexes and a triplex penthouse. The penthouse, which was asking an unrealistic $52 million back in May 2019, has just been sold for the first time in at least 35 years for a much discounted but still sky-high price of $35 million, as first reported by The Real Deal. Brown Harris...

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO