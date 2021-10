Hopefully you have had a great week so far! October has been a decent month across South Florida so far as our afternoon high temperatures have remained near average and our overnight temperatures have been a bit more comfortable. This morning we woke up to a few showers over the Atlantic waters and with an east breeze still in place, some of those showers approached our coastline. Otherwise it was quiet through most of the overnight hours.

