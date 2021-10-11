CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Snow leopard with COVID symptoms dies at South Dakota zoo

By Jazzmine Jackson, Nexstar Media Wire, KELO
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDgYJ_0cO5j6eD00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. ( KELO ) — A snow leopard at South Dakota’s Great Plains Zoo has died days after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday.

‘It wasn’t a bobcat’: Man who claims he saw puma in Birmingham responds to Carole Baskin interview

Baya, the 2-year-old snow leopard, was new to the zoo after being transferred from the Akron Zoo earlier this year. Her zookeepers described her as “playful and sweet.”

On Oct. 3, Baya started showing signs of a cough, which was followed on Monday, Oct. 4, by inappetence and lethargy. On Thursday, Baya suffered a “rapid decline of respiratory function” and died that evening, the zoo said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDCB4_0cO5j6eD00
Baya | Courtesy Great Plains Zoo

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baya. Our animal care and veterinary staffs fought arduously and did their best to help give Baya a fighting chance,” CEO Becky Dewitz said. “This loss is a deep wound, and our team grieves together.”

Just a day before, on Wednesday, an Amur tiger named Keesa tested positive for COVID-19.

Baya will undergo a necropsy to determine her exact cause of death.

The male Baya was paired with, named Strut, is currently showing minor symptoms and receiving antibiotics and other care, the zoo said. He is still residing at the zoo.

African lions at Birmingham Zoo test positive for COVID-19

As of 2017, snow leopards have been identified on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List as vulnerable in the wild — an upgrade from endangered.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS 42

Wild About Animals: Meet the alligators at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo. CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to a pair of alligators. Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
State
South Dakota State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Pets & Animals
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

CBS 42

2K+
Followers
613
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy