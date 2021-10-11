CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Southern California Kaiser Permanente union members vote to authorize strike

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKnbv_0cO5ioF100

Unions representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in Southern California said today their members have voted to authorize a strike, which union officials say would likely "cripple" the health care giant's operations.

The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals said 96% of 18,209 participating members working at Kaiser Permanente's Southern California hospitals and clinics voted this month in favor of authorizing the strike, if necessary. Members of the United Steelworkers Local 7600, which also includes Kaiser Permanente employees in Southern California, have also voted to support granting the unions authority to call a strike.

As required by law, Kaiser must be given 10 days' notice before work stoppages can begin, which UNAC/UHCP said in a statement would be the largest strike in the country so far this year.

The two unions say they represent a combined 31,000 Kaiser workers in a wide range of job classes from registered nurses, physical therapists and pharmacists to licensed vocational nurses, appointment clerks, housekeeping attendants, medical assistants, customer service representatives, pharmacy assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacy technicians, membership service representatives, dietary aides and more.

The unions, which are seeking 4% wage increases each year through 2023, say Kaiser wants to cut wages for health care workers amid major staffing shortages and cost-of-living increases.

"We're concerned about the future of nursing and how we recruit and retain nurses and other health care workers who will serve our communities for years to come," said Denise Duncan president of UNAC/UHCP. "We can no longer sit back and watch the employer continue to dismantle the progress we made in quality patient care and health plan membership growth."

In a statement, Arlene Peasnall, senior vice president of human resources at Kaiser Permanente, said Kaiser is continuing to work with the union's umbrella organization, the Alliance of Health Care Unions, on reaching an agreement. Kaiser and the Alliance of Health Care Unions have been in negotiations since April.

In her statement, Peasnall said, "We ask that our employees reject a call to walk away from the patients who need them. Our priority is to continue to provide our members with high-quality, safe care. In the event of any kind of work stoppage, our facilities will be staffed by our physicians along with trained and experienced managers and contingency staff."

According to the union, a potential strike would affect Kaiser's hospitals and medical centers in Anaheim, Bakersfield, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario Vineyard, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, West Los Angeles, and Woodland Hills, as well as numerous clinics and medical office buildings throughout Southern California.

"Health care workers are facing record levels of burnout after 20 months of the COVID pandemic," said USW Local 7600 President Michael Barnett. "We urge Kaiser Permanente management to come to the table and bargain a fair contract that addresses chronic understaffing and safety issues rather than forcing workers into a labor dispute by insisting on dangerous cost-cutting measures."

The post Southern California Kaiser Permanente union members vote to authorize strike appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It was scary for us’: What to know about COVID breakthrough cases in the Coachella Valley

Health officials have been seeing an increase in COVID-19 “breakthrough cases.” News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with one valley couple who shared their own family’s frightening experience battling COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.  “Something as simple as breathing...you take for granted because it’s natural. But when you can’t...it’s scary,” said Desiree Mofidi, La Quinta.  Desiree shared The post ‘It was scary for us’: What to know about COVID breakthrough cases in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local essential workers recognized for their response during the pandemic

Hispanic Heritage Month is well underway and every year around this time the contributions of LatinX community members are recognized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. Among the selected this year are two Coachella Valley essential workers, Cesar Millan and Manuela Ramirez now join the list of recipients of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Chair The post Local essential workers recognized for their response during the pandemic appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CA: Outdoor dining parklets and cocktails-to-go are ‘here to stay’

(AP) — California moved Friday to extend the sale of cocktails-to-go and keep alcohol service for outdoor dining at parklets as officials try to help restaurants recover from the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a pathway for these businesses to frankly make up for a lot of the constraints that have been imposed upon them over The post CA: Outdoor dining parklets and cocktails-to-go are ‘here to stay’ appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

California extends tax on phones to fund high-speed internet

By ADAM BEAMAssociated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians could have higher cellphone bills after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws on Friday aimed at giving the state more money to build high-speed internet connections in unserved areas. Check Out: Kids in eastern Coachella Valley are among those bearing the academic brunt of the pandemic The post California extends tax on phones to fund high-speed internet appeared first on KESQ.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Healthcare Workers#Unac Uhcp
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County launches vaccine campaign focusing on communities of color

Riverside County is starting a county-wide campaign to reach the Latino community, the Black-African American community as well as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents and frontline workers to take the coronavirus vaccine. "We thought it was important that we have this type of outreach effort to ensure that we do everything possible as a The post Riverside County launches vaccine campaign focusing on communities of color appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton to run for State Senate

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton officially announced today that she will enter the race for state Senate. I’m thrilled today to announce my campaign for State Senate District 28. I’m running to make a difference in Sacramento and be an effective voice for #SD28 by bringing pragmatic, practical solutions that will improve the The post Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton to run for State Senate appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy