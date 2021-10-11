San Diego County Warns Residents Of High Wind Threat

Photo: Getty Images

A high wind warning went into effect in the San Diego region on Monday, October 11.

According to FOX5 , forecasters are concerned about expected windy conditions.

One school district even canceled classes because of the high wind threat. The Mountain Empire Unified School District canceled classes on Monday because of threats to buses and other vehicles.

Gusts in the mountains are expected to reach 50-70 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service, most desert areas could see gusts from 35-55 mph and the coast and valleys will reach 25-35 mph.

Residents in San Diego County are being warned to secure outdoor objects. Forecasters are also warning that tree damage is possible and dangerous crosswinds could pose dangers for high-profile vehicles.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the North County Fire Protection District both warned county residents to be prepared for strong winds in all areas.

“We’re going to have a light Santa Ana so please be careful out there,” SDFD Battalion Chief Erik Windsor said.

North County Fire Protection District said the area was expecting winds from 25-40 miles per hour.