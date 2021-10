STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football was back at practice on Tuesday evening as it continues through the bye week. The Cowboys are unbeaten at 5-0 with their first Big 12 road game of the season set for Saturday, Oct. 16, against No. 21 Texas. Oklahoma State will practice one more time this week on Wednesday before getting the rest of the week off. The Pokes will return on Sunday night to being preparations for the Longhorns.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO