Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Clemson

The notion of Clemson falling off a cliff is simply not true. The talk of town is that “Clemson is not the same as years prior.” Of course not. No team is the same from the year prior. With the departure of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the Tigers have a lot of holes to fill which can be an advantage for the Orange. Four years ago almost to the date, the Orange upset the Tigers in the Dome 27-24. The possibility of the Orange doing so again is very likely however this particularly won’t be an upset. Winning against an unranked Clemson will do wonders for the program ahead. The Friday Night Battle will make for the second Friday night game of the season and expect the same raucous crowd that left Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze unable to communicate with his team.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO