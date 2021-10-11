Beaumont man pleads guilty, sentenced to 100 years for possession of child pornography
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 61-year-old Beaumont man was sentenced Monday morning after pleading guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bruce McNally was sentenced to 10 years for each count to run concurrently. As a part of McNally’s plea, he will have to register as a sex offender and cannot appeal the sentence. McNally also will not be able to possess a firearm once he is released.www.12newsnow.com
Comments / 7