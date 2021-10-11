CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter injured during search for Brian Laundrie, returns home

By Chris Hopkins
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Dog the Bounty Hunter is leaving the hunt for Brian Laundrie in Florida after suffering an ankle injury, according to reports. But he isn’t calling off the search just yet. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, returned home to Colorado to meet with his doctor following the ankle injury, according to WFLA. He had been searching for Laundrie since Sept. 27 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

