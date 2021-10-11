HOLY CROSS HEALTH’S STONISH PIERCE NAMED TO MODERN HEALTHCARE’S TOP 25 EMERGING LEADERS
October 11, 2021 – Holy Cross Health, a full-service, non-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital in Fort Lauderdale, has announced that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Stonish Pierce has been named to Modern Healthcare’s class of 2021 Top 25 Emerging Leaders. Modern Healthcare, the leader in healthcare business news, research and data, annually honors emerging leaders age 40 or under who have made significant contributions in the areas of innovation and financial, operational and clinical excellence early in their careers.southfloridahospitalnews.com
