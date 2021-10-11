Tips to improve your homemade cakes (video)
Epicurious challenged chefs of three different skill levels - amateur Emily, home cook Gabrielle, and professional chef Penny Stankiewicz from The Institute Of Culinary Education - to make us a celebratory birthday cake. Once each level of chef had iced up and served their creation, we asked expert food scientist Rose to explain the choices each made along the way - both good and bad. Which birthday cake are you blowing out the candles on first? Check out all three attempts in this video and see prior entries below.www.cleveland.com
