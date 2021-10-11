CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to improve your homemade cakes (video)

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Epicurious challenged chefs of three different skill levels - amateur Emily, home cook Gabrielle, and professional chef Penny Stankiewicz from The Institute Of Culinary Education - to make us a celebratory birthday cake. Once each level of chef had iced up and served their creation, we asked expert food scientist Rose to explain the choices each made along the way - both good and bad. Which birthday cake are you blowing out the candles on first? Check out all three attempts in this video and see prior entries below.

www.cleveland.com

12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
Cleveland.com

Take a tour of an NFL star’s $30M mountaintop estate (video)

Architectural Digest brings you to Calabasas, California and up into the Santa Monica Mountains for a tour of a $30 million estate built for former all-pro NFL linebacker Clay Matthews and his family. With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the French provincial style mansion features an abundance of amenities spread across a spacious 14,000 square feet - including an 800-gallon aquarium. Coming into the grand front entryway, through to the breezy loggia off of the formal living and out to the pool, the Casey & Clay Matthews Estate is striking in its grandeur while maintaining the charm and comforts of a family home.
NFL
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Cupcake: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 5, “Date Night,” which aired October 13 on Fox. Ruth Pointer was so excited to be on “The Masked Singer,” but a victory wasn’t automatic — and in the end, she had to jump off the stage, as the Pointer Sisters member was unmasked at the end of the fifth episode of Season 6, “Date Night.” Nicole Scherzinger got it right with Ruth Pointer. Ken Jeong named Tina Turner as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Grace Jones. Robin Thicke said it was Leslie Jones. Pointer...
TV SERIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Dessert Is Made Up Of This Unusual Combination

If you love the combination of sweet and salty flavors, you have something in common with Trisha Yearwood. The country-singer-turned-celebrity-chef told Today that her favorite kind of brownie is one that has ingredients you wouldn't expect to see in a dessert at all: bacon and potato chips. Chocolate peanut butter and salted caramel may be the most well-known sweet and salty combos, but according to Yearwood, brownies with bacon and potato chips are even better. In fact, she says they are her most requested dessert during parties, and she still hasn't met anyone who doesn't like them.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Pulled Pork#Conde Nast#Food Drink#Shrimp Grits#Korean#Fish#The Rock Emily Blunt
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's former mother-in-law breaks silence on star's divorce

Kelly Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock might have come to an end, but she remains close to his family members. Reba McEntire - Brandon's former stepmom from her 26-year marriage to his father, Narvel Blackstock - has shared her thoughts on the couple's split which was announced in June last year.
RELATIONSHIPS
talesbuzz.com

DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat. Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

This Pre-Wedding Beauty Routine Has Anne Burrell Feeling Bizarre

Whether you're chef de cuisine or a line cook, there are a few things you can't go without in your kitchen. These would include knives, of course; a knife sharpener; a meat thermometer; and a food processor. One thing you won't see a chef take with them into the kitchen is a fancy set of nails from a high-end manicure. Or if they did, the nails wouldn't make it through the dinner rush.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cleveland.com

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

