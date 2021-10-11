CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Scores Big Raising $1.5 Million At 11th Annual Gala On Allegiant Stadium’s Field

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION SCORES BIG RAISING $1.5 MILLION AT 11TH ANNUAL GALA ON ALLEGIANT STADIUM’S FIELD. Last week, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hosted its 11th annual charitable gala on the Allegiant Stadium field, raising an unprecedented $1.5 million in donations towards the foundation’s mission to help children, young adults and their families throughout Southern Nevada master autism. The sold-out event recognized the Las Vegas Raider’s, Sletten Companies and UNLV Interim President, 2018 – 2020 Marta Meanna Ph. D. for their unwavering dedication and support of the foundation and its mission over the years.

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Grant A Gift Autism Foundation seeks to expand operations of diagnostic center

A Las Vegas autism services nonprofit is fundraising for more staff following its takeover of a medical therapy and diagnostic center. Grant A Gift Autism Foundation took control of the Ackerman Autism Center’s operations in late June, after about five years of acting as the center’s fundraising arm while UNLV Medicine led operations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cbslocal.com

Annual Gala Raises $130,000 To Support Fisher House Foundation

BELCAMP, Md. — A fundraiser held last month raised $130,000 for the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing to military and veteran families whose loved ones are in the hospital. The annual gala was held Sept. 18 at the Waters Edge Events Center in Belcamp with the goal...
BELCAMP, MD
CoinTelegraph

Ocean Protocol Foundation announces $140 million in grants for the community-curated OceanDAO

Singapore — Ocean Protocol Foundation announces that 180 million of the native token OCEAN, valued at $140 million, is earmarked for grants within the OceanDAO. OceanDAO is a grants decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, where anyone can propose a project and the Ocean community curates which projects get grants. OceanDAO funds projects in the Web 3.0 data economy: applications using Ocean from data markets to data unions, outreach to new communities, creating and unleashing data, improving Ocean core software and improvements to OceanDAO itself.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Trentonian

Cooper Red Hot Gala raises $2.3 million

CAMDEN — The Chairman of Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees, George E. Norcross III, and Cooper Foundation Chairman, Philip A. Norcross, have announced that The Cooper Foundation has raised a record-breaking $2.3 million at its 11th Annual Red Hot Gala. Originally scheduled to be held at the TRIAD1828 CENTRE on the Camden waterfront, the gala was changed to a virtual format out of concern for the safety of guests during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN, NJ
thesource.com

Shaq Raises $2.7mil for Boys & Girls Club at Inaugural Foundation Gala

Shaq and his foundation held their inaugural charity gala “The Event Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together” Saturday Night, Oct. 2. The event featured performances by Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Andra Day, Imagine Dragons, and host Jimmy Kimmel at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. With a...
CHARITIES
Grosse Pointe News

18th annual gala for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids raises more than $100,000

More than $100,000 was raised in support of Michigan children Friday, Sept. 17, at Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan’s 18th annual gala, which this year was streamed live online due to the pandemic and to protect the children, their loved ones and supporters. The nonprofit has been providing wigs...
CHARITIES
sandiegomagazine.com

Promises2Kids Concert Gala Raises $1.4 Million

Former Go-Go’s frontwoman Belinda Carlisle wowed the crowd at Promises2Kids’ 12th annual Dream On Concert Gala at the Foxhill estate of Doug Manchester in La Jolla. The funds will be used to support foster youth in San Diego County. The nearly 500 guests were also treated to a special menu from Pamplemousse Grille executive chef and owner Jeffrey Strauss.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Stadium#Vocational Training#Charity#Allegiant Stadium S#The Las Vegas Raider#Sletten Companies#Unlv#Blue Man Group#Raider#Vegas Golden Knight#Ford#Thunder Bird#Gaudin Motor Company#The Smile Generation#The Ackerman Center
bdmag.com

California Homebuilding Foundation Receives $2.5 Million Grant from Donald and Carole Chaiken Foundation

Building Industry Technology Academy (BITA) renamed to honor Donald Chaiken for his generous contribution. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (October 1, 2021) – The California Homebuilding Foundation has been awarded a $2.5 million grant by the Donald and Carole Chaiken Foundation. The generous gift, presented to help support the Building Industry Technology Academy (BITA), a high school construction industry hands-on training program of the California Homebuilding Foundation, will offer expanded resources needed for construction training, along with the capacity to provide more opportunities for mentorships, internships and ultimately employment opportunities within the building and construction industry.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Charities
news3lv.com

Tyler Robinson Foundation announces honorees for seventh annual Rise Up Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) has announced that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will receive the first-ever TRF Inspiration award for its seventh annual Rise Up Gala. The Matthew Fraizer and John C. Kish Foundation and Richard Rundle Elementary School will also be recognized...
NFL
Midland Daily News

Benefit Gala to celebrate Ferris Foundation's growth, success

GRAND RAPIDS — A return to familiar activities and surroundings is ahead for everyone associated with The Ferris Foundation. This year’s Benefit for Excellence Gala is set for Friday, Oct. 29, as a live event in the Steelcase Ballrooms of DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. Associate Vice President...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
TownLift

Park City Education Foundation’s Red Apple Gala

PARK CITY, Utah — Each year Parkites get dressed up to show up for students at the fundraiser for the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF), The Red Apple Gala. On Saturday, The Montage at Deer Valley hosted the black-tie optional nighttime event where tickets had been purchased by community members for cocktails, dining, dancing, and […]
PARK CITY, UT
kansascitymag.com

The Scene: Braden’s Hope Annual Hope Gala

On September 25th, Braden’s Hope for Children Celebrated a decade of hope. The 10th Annual Hope Gala was held at the Overland Park Convention Center for an inspiring day of hope with in-person and virtual attendance options. This year there were two in-person event options; a Hope Gala Brunch and...
FESTIVAL
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Humane Society Gala Raises Over $1 Million

Roughly 600 people and 200 pets showed off their old Hollywood glam at San Diego Humane Society’s 35th annual Fur Ball gala. The event on the SDHS campus in Morena raised more than $1 million to give San Diego pets and wildlife a second chance. The evening included live entertainment, an auction, and a vegetarian meal prepared by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
vegas24seven.com

NF Hope Concert Celebrates 11 Years of Fun and Fundraising Nov. 14 at Myron’s!

NF HOPE CONCERT RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH ANNUAL EVENT AT MYRON’s AT THE SMITH CENTER. 2021 Celebrates 11 Years with Live, In-Person Event on Sunday, Nov. 14. L\ Celebrating 11 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the 11th Annual NF Hope Concert returns to the stage! Las Vegas’ most celebrated entertainers and show-loving philanthropists will once again join forces against neurofibromatosis at the 11th Annual NF Hope Concert. NF Hope Concert founders Jeff Leibow, formerly of “Jersey Boys,” and his wife Melody, are bringing the concert back to the prestigious Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday Nov. 14. The lobby opens at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction viewing, with the entertainment portion of the afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting www.thesmithcenter.com/nfhope. The NF Hope Concert benefits Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF). Please note, the NF Hope Concert will adhere to all COVID policies of The Smith Center.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy