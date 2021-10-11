Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Scores Big Raising $1.5 Million At 11th Annual Gala On Allegiant Stadium’s Field

NF HOPE CONCERT RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH ANNUAL EVENT AT MYRON’s AT THE SMITH CENTER. 2021 Celebrates 11 Years with Live, In-Person Event on Sunday, Nov. 14. L\ Celebrating 11 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the 11th Annual NF Hope Concert returns to the stage! Las Vegas’ most celebrated entertainers and show-loving philanthropists will once again join forces against neurofibromatosis at the 11th Annual NF Hope Concert. NF Hope Concert founders Jeff Leibow, formerly of “Jersey Boys,” and his wife Melody, are bringing the concert back to the prestigious Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday Nov. 14. The lobby opens at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction viewing, with the entertainment portion of the afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting www.thesmithcenter.com/nfhope. The NF Hope Concert benefits Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF). Please note, the NF Hope Concert will adhere to all COVID policies of The Smith Center.

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO