Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Scores Big Raising $1.5 Million At 11th Annual Gala On Allegiant Stadium’s Field
GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION SCORES BIG RAISING $1.5 MILLION AT 11TH ANNUAL GALA ON ALLEGIANT STADIUM’S FIELD. Last week, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hosted its 11th annual charitable gala on the Allegiant Stadium field, raising an unprecedented $1.5 million in donations towards the foundation’s mission to help children, young adults and their families throughout Southern Nevada master autism. The sold-out event recognized the Las Vegas Raider’s, Sletten Companies and UNLV Interim President, 2018 – 2020 Marta Meanna Ph. D. for their unwavering dedication and support of the foundation and its mission over the years.www.vegas24seven.com
