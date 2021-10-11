Heart of the Game Announces Two Charity Golf Classics for 2021

October 11 2021 – Hot on the heels of the CPR requirement that was passed into law this summer, the nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through the gifting ofAutomated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and subsequent training is excited to announce two ways for community members to support their cause this Fall.Heartof the Game, Inc., founded in 2016 by Craig Goldenfarb, will host their annual golf tournament at Banyan Cay Resort inWest Palm Beach on October 22 and at Shingle Creek Golf Club in Orlando on November 10. Both tournaments welcome players, supporters, and sponsors to raise proceeds to purchase the AED machines and provide cardiac emergency response training to athletic organizations, schools, and clubs focusing on youth sports.