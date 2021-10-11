CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Heart of the Game Announces Two Charity Golf Classics for 2021

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 11 2021 – Hot on the heels of the CPR requirement that was passed into law this summer, the nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through the gifting ofAutomated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and subsequent training is excited to announce two ways for community members to support their cause this Fall.Heartof the Game, Inc., founded in 2016 by Craig Goldenfarb, will host their annual golf tournament at Banyan Cay Resort inWest Palm Beach on October 22 and at Shingle Creek Golf Club in Orlando on November 10. Both tournaments welcome players, supporters, and sponsors to raise proceeds to purchase the AED machines and provide cardiac emergency response training to athletic organizations, schools, and clubs focusing on youth sports.

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Golf, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
City
Palm Beach, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Sca#Charity#Cpr#Heartof The Game Inc#Shingle Creek Golf Club#Aed

Comments / 0

Community Policy