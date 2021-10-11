CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsbooks heavy on side, total in Colts-Ravens ‘MNF’ game

By Todd Dewey
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the best NFL Sunday of the season for bettors, countless parlays tied to the Ravens and over on “Monday Night Football” remain alive. Baltimore is a consensus 7½-point home favorite over Indianapolis at Las Vegas sportsbooks and the consensus total is 46½. “Every book is going to be huge...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

thegreyhound.org

Controversy brews in the Ravens win over the Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 in a late afternoon game on Sunday. The talk of the game, though, was in the final three seconds. Normally, the winning team’s quarterback kneels to run out the clock if they have possession, but Baltimore instead decided to run the ball because they wanted to tie the NFL record of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Carson Wentz reacts to shocking loss in career game vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz just had the most prolific passing game of his NFL career. Too bad it came in a Colts loss. Wentz set career-high marks in passing yards (402), quarterback rating (128.5) and yards per attempt (11.5) against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but he was outdueled by a historic Lamar Jackson in a 31-25 overtime loss.
NFL
FanSided

Colts vs Ravens NFL live stream reddit for MNF

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts will take part in the Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football. The Baltimore Ravens are in three-way tie with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals for first-place in the AFC North. That is why they are entering a must-win game on Monday night when they play the 1-3 Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
FOX59

Colts rule out four, including three starters, for Ravens game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be short-handed – again – Monday when they share the primetime stage with the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Frank Reich ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness, not COVID-19-related). Defensive end Kemoko Turay was […]
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Fans Get Married At Halftime Of Ravens, Colts Game At M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday night’s nailbiter between the Ravens and Colts was punctuated with a touching moment at halftime: a Colts fan and Ravens fan got married in the stands. The Colts had a 10-3 lead at halftime after a relatively uneventful first half, but we just hope the newlyweds stuck around for Baltimore’s explosive overtime win. Let’s hope the bride isn’t too sore about the Colt’s loss. Congrats to the happy couple who got married during halftime of last night's game! (But, mostly the groom 😂) pic.twitter.com/SMbzKYfmxI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021 The Ravens said congrats Tuesday, directed mostly to the groom who won twice last night. The union wasn’t the only tearjerker at halftime. The Ravens also inducted DT Haloti Ngata into their Ring of Honor. He played nine seasons with the Ravens and helped the team to its victory in the 2013 Super Bowl.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Going With Black & Purple for MNF Matchup Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are going with the black jerseys and purple pants for their Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It's only the second time in their history they've gone with this combo. The Ravens also wore the black jersey and purple pants on Dec. 30,...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Ravens

Subscribe to the Colts mailing list for news, contests and more! SIGN UP TODAY. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Baltimore in Week 5 to face the Ravens on Monday Night Football. The game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 11, at M&T Bank Stadium. The...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Colts vs Ravens MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -7, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 25-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$140 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis has endured uneven marks when playing on the road (14-10-2, $300), facing an AFC opponent (15-21-2, minus-$810) and serving as the betting underdog (8-10-2, minus-$300). Also, for the month of October, dating back to 2018, the Colts have yielded sluggish ATS tallies involving overall record (6-5, $50), playing on the road (4-3, $70), encountering an AFC opponent (5-5, minus-$50) and representing the betting underdog (2-3, minus-$130). After four weeks of 2021 play, Indy’s offense ranks 15th in rushing offense (112.0 yards per game), scoring offense (averaging 20.8 points per week), 21st in total offense (326.0 yards per game) and 25th in passing offense, averaging 214.0 yards per week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. Ravens prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Monday Night Football game

BAL -6.5 Moneyline: Ravens -340, Colts +260. The Ravens and Colts may be at opposite ends of the AFC standings, but they’re closer than their records would imply. Both teams are 2-2 against the spread thus far in 2021. The Colts are coming off a 10-point win against the Dolphins and haven’t lost a game by more than 12 points. The Ravens, meanwhile, only have one loss, which came in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson '101 percent' ahead of Colts game

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has already dealt with a lot, and the 2021 season isn't nearly halfway finished. Jackson has endured a "sore" hip, a stomach bug and, most recently, a back problem that sidelined him for a couple of practices ahead of last Sunday's 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos that propelled the Ravens to 3-1 on the campaign.
NFL
National football post

Ravens run toward record, host Colts on MNF

The Baltimore Ravens are always bullish on running the football. Now a record is on the line when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The Ravens (3-1) are looking to rush for at least 100 yards for the 44th consecutive game. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77), a team that featured future Hall of Famer Franco Harris as the star back.
NFL
FanSided

Build Your Own Bet: How to Same Game Parlay Colts vs Ravens

Same game parlays, particularly on stand-alone prime time games, are a ton of fun. Bettors can still enjoy the intrigue of betting small and winning big if everything comes through, minus the waiting through an entire slate. You can focus in on one matchup and watch as your bets hopefully hit throughout the evening.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Colts Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Most of the prognosticators predict the Ravens will beat the Colts on Monday night. Analysis: "The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week."
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Injury Report with Monday's Game Status vs. Colts; LT Ronnie Stanley OUT

As expected no Ronnie Stanley at left tackle for the Ravens for the fourth consecutive game due to that ankle injury. Stanley is the lone Ravens player ruled out for Monday night versus the Indianapolis Colts. Safety DeShon Elliott (quad), safety Geno Stone (thigh), and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee)...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Colts: What We Learned

The Ravens stunned the Colts 31-25 in overtime behind Lamar Jackson's record-setting night. — Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 85% of his passes in a 400-yard game. He recorded the highest completion percentage in a 40-pass game in NFL history (86.0%). Jackson went 37 of 43 with a franchise record 442 yards with four touchdowns. He threw the game-winning score 5-yard pass to Marquise Brown with 5:25 left in overtime. Jackson had one of the greatest performances in franchise history.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Monday Night Football’: Ravens Fans Gearing Up For Tonight’s Game Against The Indianapolis Colts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday Night Football! Week five wraps up with a Battle here in Baltimore between the Indianapolis Colts and the Ravens and the city is gearing up. “It’s Ravens! it’s Monday night football! We’re ready to go!” said Michael Stern. For tailgate Mike, today is about tradition. “We’ve been tailgating in this lot for at least fifteen years,” said Michael Stern. on Monday, he and his son were some of the first to come out and show their support for their team. “We could be sitting home on our couch or we could be here, so we’d rather be here,” Michael Stern added. “They...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Colts Vs. Ravens Week 5 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers incredible 100-1 odds boost on MNF

As Week 5 of the NFL season winds down, DraftKings Sportsbook is heating things up with a 100-1 odds boost on Monday Night Football. Prospective bettors who register can get a 100-1 odds boost on the Ravens or Colts to win with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving...
GAMBLING
wmleader.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Ravens single-game tournaments

The Ravens are hosting the Colts on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5. Lamar Jackson and Co. are eyeing a fourth straight win against an injury-depleted Colts squad that will be without key pieces on both sides of the ball. Several sportsbooks opened the Ravens as seven-point home favorites, while opening totals ranged from 47-50. Ultimately, the viable DFS lineup options seem few and far between, but our FanDuel single-game picks try to differentiate with two secondary Colts “pass-catchers.”
NFL

