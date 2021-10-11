Sportsbooks heavy on side, total in Colts-Ravens ‘MNF’ game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday night’s nailbiter between the Ravens and Colts was punctuated with a touching moment at halftime: a Colts fan and Ravens fan got married in the stands. The Colts had a 10-3 lead at halftime after a relatively uneventful first half, but we just hope the newlyweds stuck around for Baltimore’s explosive overtime win. Let’s hope the bride isn’t too sore about the Colt’s loss. Congrats to the happy couple who got married during halftime of last night's game! (But, mostly the groom 😂) pic.twitter.com/SMbzKYfmxI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021 The Ravens said congrats Tuesday, directed mostly to the groom who won twice last night. The union wasn’t the only tearjerker at halftime. The Ravens also inducted DT Haloti Ngata into their Ring of Honor. He played nine seasons with the Ravens and helped the team to its victory in the 2013 Super Bowl.

