Michigan redistricting panel advances maps to hearing stage

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting panel has voted to advance multiple draft congressional and legislative maps to public hearings and gave commissioners more time to submit their own plans.

The proposals that received support Monday were collaboratively drawn by the commission of four Democrats, four Republicans and five members who affiliate with neither major party.

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

They would be fairer to Democrats than gerrymandered lines created by the GOP-controlled Legislature after the 2010 census. They also could provide more opportunities to elect minority candidates, though there is concern in the Black community that “unpacking” Democratic voters may actually result in fewer Black lawmakers.

GR to hold public forums to weigh in on police chief search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The process of finding a new police chief kicks into full gear Wednesday night with the start of a four-part series of community forums. Chief Eric Payne announced his retirement in early August, saying he plans to retire early next year or until a new chief takes over. City Manager Mark Washington explained that because of the pandemic much of the community engagement that comes with finding a new person for the position will be done virtually.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
