Grab a MagSafe Battery Pack for just $74 today ($26 off)
Last year’s iPhone 12 series introduced MagSafe, and Apple has carried it over to the more recent iPhone 13 lineup. It allows you to magnetically attach chargers (and other accessories) to the back of an iPhone, and one of the more interesting MagSafe accessories has been Apple’s own Battery Pack. It’s a small battery that magnetically sticks to the iPhone, and now you can buy one for $74.24. That’s $26 below the usual price, and slightly lower than the sale we saw earlier this month.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0