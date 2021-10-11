High school students at Wright Tech in Stamford are learning to run a coffee shop - from the grounds up
STAMFORD — For high school students who run the recently created The Wright Bean coffee shop, one of their first orders of business was, fittingly, to find the right bean. The students, who are all part of J.M. Wright Technical School’s Hospitality, Tourism and Guest Services Management program, helped craft The Wright Bean from its inception, from choosing which coffee beans to use to what types of products to serve.www.thehour.com
