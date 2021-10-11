CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business of the Week: Lesko Financial

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lesko Financial is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It’s a full service financial planning firm that offers both investments and insurance.

It was started in 1948 by Charles Lesko whose grandson Greg Lesko is now CEO.

In fact, Greg’s son Jake joined the firm earlier this year, marking the 4th generation of Leskos at the business.

Greg says that by being both a broker/dealer and a registered investment advisor, Lesko can focus on what’s best for the client.

“Unlike many of our competitors that are franchises or branch offices of Large companies, we are locally-based, employee-owned. So, that gives us the opportunity to find the full spectrum of independent products at very low costs,” says Lesko.

In addition to helping clients save for retirement or their children’s college educations, Lesko also offers assistance with budgeting.

And it’s offering a webinar on October 26th about ESG investing which stands for Enviornmental Social

Governance for investors who are concerned about the societal impacts of their investments.

For more information, go to LeskoFinancial.com .

