Albany, NY

Lawmakers, advocates highlight child care impact of Biden agenda

By Nick Reisman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs lawmakers in Congress continue negotiations for a multi-trillion dollar domestic spending bill, Rep. Paul Tonko highlighted his support for a key component of the plan. And some representatives are back in district supporting President Joe Biden's domestic agenda in Congress, which is hinging on a major package of spending proposals ranging from funding pre-Kindergarten to boosting Medicare benefits. On Monday in Albany, Tonko pointed to an expansion of the child tax credit that could be included in the final bill.

