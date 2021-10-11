CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district

By Zach Wilcox, Kristin Nelson
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The superintendent for Horry County Schools said he is not recommending a mask mandate for the entire district. Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey made the announcement during Monday’s Board of Education meeting, which was the first one since a federal judge ruled against a state proviso that prevents school districts from implementing a mask requirement.

