Horry County Schools superintendent does not recommend mask mandate for district
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The superintendent for Horry County Schools said he is not recommending a mask mandate for the entire district. Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey made the announcement during Monday’s Board of Education meeting, which was the first one since a federal judge ruled against a state proviso that prevents school districts from implementing a mask requirement.www.wmbfnews.com
