Reclaiming the land, remapping history

By Jennifer Theresa Kent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August of 2018, geography graduate student and member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Autumn Harry hiked 190 miles over 22 days along the Nüümü Poyo—the People’s Trail. She was joined by a group of fellow Indigenous women, and as they summited Tumanguya on their final day on the trail, the tallest peak in the contiguous United States at 14,494 feet, Harry decided she’d continue the work she and these women had been doing on their trek after reaching the valley below. They were reclaiming their Indigenous history that had been wiped from the landscape by European colonizers and replaced with the names of white men. The Nüümü Poyo is better known by its English name: the John Muir Trail. And Tumanguya is labeled on most every map as Mount Whitney. As John Muir was inaugurating the John Muir Trail and lobbying for the establishment of Yosemite National Park in the late 1800s, the original stewards of that same land, the Ahwahnechee, Paiute, Miwok, Mono and other tribes, were facing genocide. “A war of extermination,” as proclaimed by the first governor of California Hardeman Burnett, was being waged against the Native tribes as the State-sponsored legislature to hunt and kill California’s Indigenous populations was institutionalized. As the tribes disappeared, so did some of their names for the land and places. Harry and the other women were hiking to bring those names back.

