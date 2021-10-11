CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brady’s 5 TD Passes to Pace Bucs’ 45-17 Rout of Dolphins

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns as Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games. Brady, meanwhile, threw for 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his career.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Torry Holt
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

Antonio Brown’s connection with Tom Brady most likely played a factor in him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Though they haven’t spent a full season together, it sounds like their connection is only getting stronger. During a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bucs#American Football#Pace Bucs#Ap
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had little difficulty beating his longtime Patriots nemesis, the Miami Dolphins, in a 45-17 win. But he apparently emerged from the game with a hand injury. Brady was spotted with his hand in some ice during the game, and did not play on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tracking Tom Brady Vs. Patriots: Brady’s Kneeldowns Seal Bucs’ 19-17 Win

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — At long last, the actual game has arrived. After months of pregame buildup and a week of overwhelming hype, Tom Brady has finally returned to Gillette Stadium. While the drama and the story lines and pump-up videos and memes and everything else all made for a fun (and dizzying) week, the actual game is what it’s all about. Specifically, the man wearing No. 12 for the Bucs is what it’s all about. With that in mind, we’ll be tracking everything Brady does, from pregame warmups through the final whistle, right here, all night long. Stay tuned. PREGAME 7:35 p.m.: When...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Lazar: Ten Things We Learned From the Patriots’ 19-17 Loss to Brady’s Bucs

FOXBORO, MA — The Patriots nearly upset the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to Tom Brady’s Bucs 19-17 on Sunday night. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s team is getting closer; the offense found a rhythm and punched back against the number-one scoring offense in the NFL, and the execution of Belichick’s plan on defense was superb against Brady.
NFL
NBC Sports

Buccaneers crush Dolphins 45-17

The Buccaneers had a hard time finding the end zone in New England last Sunday, but they didn’t have any trouble back at home this weekend. Tom Brady threw five touchdowns, the offense gained 559 yards and the Buccaneers outscored the Dolphins 38-7 over the final three quarters of a 45-17 rout. The win moves the Buccaneers to 4-1 on the season while the Dolphins have now lost four straight since opening the season with a win over the Patriots.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady reacts to book saying Bill Belichick refused to meet him when he left Patriots

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has recently been put under a microscope. This comes after a news report revealed that the New England Patriots coach refused to meet Brady in person following the latter’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Brady has finally broken his silence about the much talked about issue, and it looks like he too is doing his best bit to kill the feud narrative.
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Brady sets passing mark, rallies Bucs by Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
190
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy